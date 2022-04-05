Rupali Ganguly's Birthday: Anupamaa Star Receives Cutest Gift From Her Son

Rupali Ganguly, who is popularly known as Anupama, is celebrating her 45th Birthday today i.e on April 5. On this special day, the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the cutest birthday gift she received.

Rupali dropped a picture of a birthday card that her son Rudransh made for her. It had ‘Happy birthday Mumma…I love you’ written on it. The actress called it her ‘best birthday gift’ and mentioned that ‘for any mother, there cannot be a better birthday gift than this’.

Check out the card gifted by Rupali Ganguly’s son here:

Earlier on Monday, Gaurav Khanna also dropped a romantic video with Rupali Ganguly on Instagram and sent her advance birthday wishes. “#MaAn day ritual… for all you lovely people out there… @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone ..Hope u all like the return gift.. ," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Recently, Rupali Ganguly talked about her birthday plans and revealed that she will not be working on her special day. “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff),” she told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. In the show, she plays the role of a lady who discovers her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. She then decides to divorce him and live an independent life. However, soon she meets her college lover Anuj Kapadia and her destiny changes. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.