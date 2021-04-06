Rupali Ganguly’s Quarantine Birthday is a Proof of How Family Makes Everything Special, Watch Video

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her birthday on Monday, April 5 in a slightly different manner. One the big day, her son Rudransh, husband Ashwin K Verma and her brother Vijay Ganguly gathered outside her house to kick start the celebration. Rupali, who is in home isolation after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was heard enjoying the celebrations from her balcony.

She shared the clips of her socially distanced birthday celebration on Instagram. In the reel, one can see people including her husband eating the birthday cake. She has also put a quirky birthday song in the background of her short clip. Captioning the post, she thanked them for their efforts to make her feel special.

Soon enough the post went viral and her virtual fam began dropping in their birthday wishes on the post. Actress and soon to be mom Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “Happiest Birthday baby”. Many of her fans also put in comments in which they have expressed that they are praying hard for the actress’ speed recovery. One person wrote, “ So cute sending you good vibes your way maam”, a different user said, “Happy birthday Anupama urf Rupali ji. Screen is waiting for you, please get well soon and come back on the show”.

In another post, she shared a carousel of snippets in which her son informs that there are five birthday cakes that are being cut on her behalf. The videos in the post show the celebratory dance that is done by her close ones and the cake cutting ceremony. Expressing gratitude towards the people who made it special for her, Rupali wrote, “When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine.”

She has also informed that she has lost the sense of smell in her quarantine day 4. On this post too her fans extended birthday greetings.

A diehard fan said, “Happy birthday may god bless u with lot and lots of happiness in your life May u achieve all the success get well soon meet your family very soon.”

