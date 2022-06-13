‘I’ve Learnt My Lesson’: Rupankar Bagchi On The Aftermath of ‘Who Is KK’ Video

Singer KK passed away in the 31st of May in Kolkata just hours after his live performance, leaving everyone in shock. The singer, whose songs have defined and redefined so many emotions for all 90s born, had passed away after suffering from a heart attack. Shortly before his performance (and his death), Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi had posted a video about the singer asking ‘Who is KK?’ After the singer’s sudden death, people came across the video and criticized the Bengali singer. Now, Rupankar has finally broken his silence.

Talking to Aaj Tak Bangla, Rupankar Bagchi has said, ““I’ve learnt my lesson. I won’t be available on social media much, going forward.” Rupankar also said that he will be taking a 6-7 month hiatus from social media. The Bengali singer also said, “They are talking about my dead mother. When I leave my house, when my wife or daughter leave the house, people know. Danger can come upon us anytime.”

Admitting his mistake, Rupankar added, “That was not the right way to share an opinion. I have always been straightforward in life. Whenever I have spoken on Facebook, I have always done it in a way I would speak to my friends.” Further adding, “I shouldn’t have said so. Shouldn’t have named anybody. I’ve made a huge mistake. Really sorry.”

In the video he had made, Rupankar had asked, “After listening to his songs, I realised that we all sing better than KK. What is the hype? It’s like KK.. KK.. KK.. who is K ?” He now says that due to the online flak that he has received, his daughter has been deeply affected. Moreover, his shows in Hyderabad, and in Mumbai, which were scheduled for September has been postponed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.