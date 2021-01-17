Rupert Grint Broke Jennifer Aniston and David Attenborough's Instagram Record, Thanks to Daughter Wednesday

On November 10, 2020, Harry Potter fame actor Rupert Grint broke naturalist David Attenborough's Instagram record of gaining fastest one million followers. He gained as many followers on the social networking site in just four hours and one minute by posting a selfie that gave a glimpse of his infant daughter Wednesday G Grint, born earlier in the year in May.

Now, Rupert has reacted to the feat in an interview and credited his daughter for the same. He shared, "I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”

In November, Rupert had made his Instagram debut by posting a picture as he wrote, "Hi Instagram …. only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G Grint. Stay safe, Rupert (sic)."

Rupert's image with Wednesday gathered more than three million likes on Instagram. He now has more than 4 million followers on the app. Before him, David Attenborough held the record of gaining fastest one million followers on Instagram by defeating Jennifer Aniston's record, who kicked off her Instagram journey with a Friends reunion picture.

Rupert and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May 2020. About becoming a father, Rupert shared recently, "It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love. It's a very different love."