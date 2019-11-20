Rupert Grint Says Harry Potter Co-stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton Had 'Playground Romance'
Rupert Grint confirmed that his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy respectively, had a 'playground romance' while filming the hit JK Rowling series.
Image: Emma Watson, Tom Felton/Instagram
Fans have always been divided when it came to who Hermione Granger ended up with in the Harry Potter series. While some were happy regarding Ron and Hermione ending up together, other secretly hoped that Harry Potter would become a pair with Hermione. It did not help that a 2014 conversation between J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson for Wonderland Magazine saw the creator of the series say that even though she paired Ron and Hermione because she wanted to see them together, in many ways Harry and Hermione were a better fit.
But, going by new reports, it seems that a whole different romance was playing out during the shoot of the epic series. And that two, among sworn enemies in the book!
In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rupert Grint confirmed that his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy respectively, had a 'playground romance' while filming the hit JK Rowling series.
According to the actor there was "always something" between the two, adding that, "There was a little bit of a spark," the report said.
However, Grint added that they were kids and, "It was like any kind of playground romance."
Grint's interview comes close at the heels of Felton supporting Emma's decision of being identified as being 'self-partnered,' during an interaction with MailOnline.
