Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares How He Took Pregnant Wife to Hospital During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta welcomed their newborn last week. Ruslaan also took to social media to share the good news and first pictures of his baby boy.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the couple has named their son Rayaan. It means gateways to heaven. The actor also opened up about the experience of taking his wife to the hospital during the coronavirus lockdown.

"It was no less than filmy,” he told Hindustan Times. Nirali was due for delivery in the second week of April, but unexpectedly the baby arrived early. He told the publication that he freaked out thinking how they would reach the hospital amid the lockdown situation.

“There was no one on the road. It was like a Hollywood movie where the world has ended and the husband drives the car to take his pregnant wife to the hospital in the middle of the night,” the actor said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus had announced a complete lockdown on March 24. Two days later, on March 26, the couple welcomed their son.

Born during a global pandemic, Mumtaz feels his little boy is a “superhero”. Announcing the birth of Rayaan on social media recently, Ruslaan had written, “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time, will make this world even more beautiful than he already is (sic).”

In another post, Ruslaan mentioned, "At this hour let's pray for each other, for our babies, for babies who are born during these uncertain times, for people who are stranded in cities away from their homes, for our elders and try to keep ourselves mentally strong. We will fight this because we all have super heroes within us. Our super heroes will rise when needed. Until then Give love and receive love. I'll do my bit, you do yours but from the safety of your own home (sic)."

Ruslaan and Nirali were dating for many years before they finally tied the knot on February 14, 2014.

Before venturing into television, Ruslaan worked in Bollywood as well. He has appeared in films like MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Dangerous Ishhq. He made his small-screen debut in 2013 with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and was seen in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

