Ruslaan Mumtaz to Welcome His First Child with Nirali Mehta, Shares News with Adorable Post

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta are all set to welcome their first child. The Mera Pehla PEhla Pyaar Hai actor announced the news on Instagram along with a heart-warming message. Sharing an adorable picture with his wife, he wrote, “2020: THE RISE OF THE CHOTA BABY. 16yrs back when we had met, you were my chota baby @niralirm. Cheers to the Chota Baby. Releasing in April 2020 only in Mumbai, India.”

In the photo, Ruslaan can be seen clad in a black leather jacket and Niarli wears a bright orange and white shirt dress. The couple looks exceedingly blissful as they gently place their hands on Nirali’s belly indicating the pleasing update.

While television stars including Disha Parmar, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Delnaaz Irani congratulated the couple on the news, Nirali graced the comments section with an endearing response, “How adorable are you. I'll always be ur chota baby.”

Nirali also posted a picture on the photo-sharing platform featuring the cheerful pair where Ruslaan is seen placing a hand on her baby bump. Posting the picture, she captioned it as, “And suddenly you just know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Can't wait for this next chapter with my bestest by my side @ruslaanmumtaz(heart emoji)

Ruslaan and Nirali were dating for many years before they finally tied the knot on February 14, 2014.

Before starting his acting career in television, Ruslaan ventured into Bollywood as well. He has appeared in films like MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Dangerous Ishhq.

He made his small screen debut in 2013 with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and hence was seen in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

