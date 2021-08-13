Russell Crowe Retweets Fan's Wish to See Him in a Movie with Kangana Ranaut

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe has retweeted a message from a fan, who hoped to watch him star with Indian actress Kangana Ranaut in a movie. The tweet read, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together?"

The 57-year-old actor, who won the Academy Award for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000, retweeted the post, sparking a frenzy among fans of both actors. A few other fans also supported the idea. “No doubt that they would make an incredible duo. Can’t wait for this movie," wrote one, while another said, “Russell and Kangana are both great actors, fine artists who know what they’re doing. And our bad they both have been on receiving end of bad press at a point unjustifiably. So Russell don’t listen to some ppl saying negative things! We want to see great artists doing great work." Some also wondered about Kangana’s identity. “Who is she? She’s very pretty. #actress," read one tweet.

How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together ? pic.twitter.com/cLFFfcBGpF— Soumya (@AnshCherr) August 13, 2021

Russell Crowe won an Academy Award for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000. His other well-known works include A Beautiful Mind, Noah, The Nice Guys, and Man of Steel. He will next be will be seen with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus. Unfortunately, he’s known as much for his volatile temper as he is for his acting skills. Back in 2005, Crowe became the center of attention when he reportedly threw a phone at an employee of the Mercer Hotel in New York City.

