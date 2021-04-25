Russell Crowe Reveals He Will Play Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Hollywood star Russell Crowe, who was touted to be the latest A-list addition in Thor: Love and Thunder has revealed the role he will be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The Gladiator actor was spotted spending time with Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Australia, where the movie is being filmed.

Now, in a recent interview with Australian Radio show Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe said, “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. He further added, “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it."

Previously, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture with his wife Elsa Pataky and Crowe, thanking him for his hospitality. He wrote, “Great game last night, congrats @ssfcrabbitohs on the win! Thanks for the hospitality #russellecrowe."

Zeus in the Marvel Comics is based on the Greek god of sky and thunder of the same name. Since Thor is also the god of thunder in the MCU, it will be interesting to see if the character will be an ally of enemy of the Avenger.

Apart from Crowe, Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist Gorr the God-Butcher. Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill, who played Agardian actors in Thor: Ragnarok, will appear in cameos. Mellissa McCarthy will also be a part of this lot, as she will play an actress essaying Hela.

On the other hand, Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster. She will be seen transforming into the Mighty Thor and lifting the Mjolnir in the film. Apart from that, Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif from the first two films. Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum will also reprise their roles as Valkyrie, Korg and the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok.

