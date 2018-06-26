English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Russell Crowe to Star as Roger Ailes in Showtime Miniseries
The series is based on the reporting by journalist and Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman, who wrote, The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News -- and Divided a Country.
File photo of actor Russell Crowe in 2016. (Reuters)
Hollywood star Russell Crowe has been roped in to play Fox News founder and chairman Roger Ailes in a new miniseries for Showtime, the network has announced.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series, which will run for eight episodes, is based on the reporting by journalist and Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman, who wrote, The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News -- and Divided a Country.
Sherman, who interviewed more than 600 people for his book, co-wrote the pilot alongside Tom McCarthy.
The project is being executive produced by Emmy winner Jason Blum and is a co-production between Showtime and Blum's Blumhouse Television.
"In many ways, the collision between the media and politics has come to define the world we live in today. We've seen this phenomenon depicted on screen as far back as the story of Charles Foster Kane, and it finds contemporary embodiment in the rise and fall of Roger Ailes. With Russell Crowe in the lead role, this limited series promises to be a defining story for this era," Showtime CEO David Nevins said in a statement, comparing the series to Orson Welles' exploration of William Randolph Hearst in 1941's Citizen Kane
