Russell Peters Asks Katrina Kaif 'Why So Serious'? Here're Some Interesting Facts About the Comedian
Funny down to the core, Russell Peters is one comedian whose jokes and pokes never run out or run dry. Here're some interesting facts about the artist.
Image of Katrina Kaif, Russell Peters, courtesy of Instagram
Russell Peters recently met Katrina Kaif at the GQ Man of the Year Awards. He posted a pic of their meeting from the night. He also met with veteran actor Kabir Bedi.
Hey @katrinakaif why so serious? ♂️ Shout out to @ikabirbedi My mom hopefully had a good time tonight while I painfully hosted the @gqindia #ManOfTheYearAwards I say “painfully” because, well... I’m me♂️ thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and the cake... this is my last birthday in my 40’s and well if it’s my last that’s ok with me♂️♂️ I may or may not have been drunk while posting this... guess I’ll find out in the morning 49 and going!!!
Canadian by origin, Russell Peters is one of the most popular faces of comedy across the world currently. Peters began performing in Toronto in 1989. He has since gone on to perform in several countries.
The artist presently lives in Los Angeles and was the first ever comedian to have bagged a Netflix show to his name. In fact, in 2013, he was number three on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid comedians.
Origin
A Catholic of Anglo-Indian descent, Russell Peters is vocally against organised religions like Catholicism.
Father
His late father, who is often featured in his stories, was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) and worked as a federal meat inspector.
Brother
Peter’s older brother works as his manager. Not just this, Clayton is also the co-author of Russell’s memoir, “Call Me Russell”.
School Bullies
In school, Peters was regularly bullied because of his ethnicity. In “Call Me Russell”, he wrote that he was often called a “Paki”, which he refers to as his “N” word, by the bullies.
Early career
Before he became a comedian, he used to be a hip-hop junkie and a famous DJ in Toronto in his youth. By the 1990s, he was a well-connected DJ in the Toronto scene. Yes, you read that right! Russell Peters was a DJ.
Achievements
According to Hype, he was the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Also, in 2010, he performed for the largest audience in Australia for a stand-up comedy show.
Bollywood Connects
Russell Peters hates Bollywood. Yes, this standup comedian is really not fond of Bollywood films or music. In fact, he has mentioned this in his shows as well.
