Russell Peters recently met Katrina Kaif at the GQ Man of the Year Awards. He posted a pic of their meeting from the night. He also met with veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

Canadian by origin, Russell Peters is one of the most popular faces of comedy across the world currently. Peters began performing in Toronto in 1989. He has since gone on to perform in several countries.

The artist presently lives in Los Angeles and was the first ever comedian to have bagged a Netflix show to his name. In fact, in 2013, he was number three on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid comedians.

Funny down to the core, Russell is one comedian whose jokes and pokes never run out or run dry. But there are some interesting facts about this artist which are unknown to the world. Let’s take a look at them.

Origin

A Catholic of Anglo-Indian descent, Russell Peters is vocally against organised religions like Catholicism.

Father

His late father, who is often featured in his stories, was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) and worked as a federal meat inspector.

Brother

Peter’s older brother works as his manager. Not just this, Clayton is also the co-author of Russell’s memoir, “Call Me Russell”.

School Bullies

In school, Peters was regularly bullied because of his ethnicity. In “Call Me Russell”, he wrote that he was often called a “Paki”, which he refers to as his “N” word, by the bullies.

Early career

Before he became a comedian, he used to be a hip-hop junkie and a famous DJ in Toronto in his youth. By the 1990s, he was a well-connected DJ in the Toronto scene. Yes, you read that right! Russell Peters was a DJ.

Achievements

According to Hype, he was the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Also, in 2010, he performed for the largest audience in Australia for a stand-up comedy show.

Bollywood Connects

Russell Peters hates Bollywood. Yes, this standup comedian is really not fond of Bollywood films or music. In fact, he has mentioned this in his shows as well.

