Russell Peters' Deported World Tour Leaves Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu All Smiles
Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal met Canada-based stand-up comedian Russell Peters in Mumbai where the latter was performing his 'Deported World Tour.'
Image of Vicky Kaushal, Russell Peters, Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram
Canada-based comedian Russell Peters is in India for his Deported World Tour, which has covered 20 countries and 40 cities since Peters started doing it in 2018. After performing and winning hearts in Bengaluru and Delhi, Peters was in Mumbai, where he performed in front of an audience that included the likes of many Bollywood celebrities, prominent ones being Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu,Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi and more. As per reports, his Mumbai show was also recorded for a stand-up special for later viewings.
Taking time out from his performance, the Comedy Now! star also posed for pictures with Pannu and Kaushal, who were elated after watching the globally recognised comic performing live. Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture of the three of them as they posed all smiles for the camera. Pannu captioned the image, "Thicker than a Snickers @russellpeters (sic)."
On the movies front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of her next film Game Over, which arrives on June 14. The film is touted as a suspense thriller and is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She also has Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh releasing post that.
Kaushal on the other hand, is involved in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh biopic and is also in talks with Uri director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala regarding a film that is a re-imagined version of the epic Mahabharata's character of Ashwatthama.
