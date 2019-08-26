Russell Peters to Perform in India Again in October, Courtesy Deported World Tour Phase 2

Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters will be back to perform in India this October, as part of a return leg of his Deported World Tour.

Peters was in India in June. In the phase 2 of the performance, he will perform in Pune on October 1, in Ahmedabad on October 4 and Hyderabad on October 6.

"Our India leg earlier this year was 'sold out' but I could sense from the sheer response that a lot more people could lap it up once more. I've always loved performing in India—the audiences here have some crazy enthusiasm and energy—and this time they'd be from cities I haven't performed in," Peters said.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia, and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries. Listed on Forbes as one of the top 10 Highest Earning Comics in the US since 2009, Peters has spent the last 29 years building a career to become one of the biggest comics in the world.

Swaroop Banerjee, COO, Zee Live, added, "We approached Russell for a second edition in three new markets and he obliged. Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad will experience the Supermoon ft. Russell Peters Deported World tour early October and as an organisation, it gives us immense joy when our audiences engage in this manner."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.