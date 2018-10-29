Russian Acrobatic-drama 'Reverse' Premieres in India, Gets Standing Ovation in Delhi

After wowing audiences in Russia, the Moscow Musical Theater's experimental show "Reverse" has arrived in India in style, blowing the minds of people here with its choreographed mix of edgy drama and gravity defying acrobatics.The audience at the jam-packed Kamani Auditorium watched the nearly hour-long show, which has no dialogue, in stunned silence on Sunday, only to rise at the end to give a standing ovation.The production has been created by young Russian directors Andrey Koltsov and Irina Drozhzhina, with the participation of Emmy Award-winning Canadian choreographer Debra Brown.The show, which marked the opening of the two-month 'Days of Russian Culture in India' jointly organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, delves into the everyday struggles that goes on in human minds.Powerful it was indeed, as the entire show was wordless with the actors using acrobatic movements, visceral gestures and cries and screams to convey emotions.Its exploration of symbolic meanings of love, hatred, camaraderie and a gamut of emotions was heightened by the use of props such as elevated doors, trapezes and trampolines."It was something we had never seen before in a theatre. It was mind-boggling," said Smita Darshan, who came to watch the theatrical show along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter."The performance was excellent and the theme of life's struggle conveyed through emotions touched us all. The two acrobatic performers on the trampoline who did multiple somersaults, as if they were doing it forever, just trapped our senses," she said.Her daughter Tanisha said she was delighted by the ladder and the hopscotch game scene.Russian nationals Natalia and Sergey Sein were also left amazed at the end of the show."It just blew us away. I watched it for the first time. What a beautiful and powerful performance without using a single word!" Natalia said.After delighting audience in Delhi, "Reverse" will move to Jaipur next.According to director Koltsov, the 'doors' are all in our hearts and minds, and so are the keys to open them."The show, conceived a year ago, is not just recreational but also has a philosophical message to it, whether we humans wish to go together or keep struggling to go up alone, in self-centred ways, with no happiness in return," Koltsov told PTI.The director said Sunday night's show was the first overseas premiere of the show, after 50 performances in Moscow."We are very happy to have the premiere in Delhi and humbled by the warm response we received," he said.Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said the two countries will come even closer through cultural events like this.Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh also stressed on the importance of cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.After the show, Koltsov thanked the audience and said the "doors between India and Russia should always be open", receiving a thunderous applause.