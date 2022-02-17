Russian Actor Jane Kataria to Appear on Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath as Yash's Ex-girlfriend

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, the Marathi television show, has been the fans’ favourite for as long as it’s been on-air. The show’s actors have already wowed the audience with their powerful performances, and now another member is joining the cast. Jane Kataria, a Russian actor, is set to appear on the show soon.

The show’s creators have posted a promo video featuring Jen Kataria with the caption, “यश आणि नेहाच्या लव्हस्टोरीमध्ये होणार एका खास व्यक्तीची एंट्री. सोम ते शनि, रात्री ८:३० वा (Yash and Neha’s love story will have a special person entry. Mon to Sat, 8:30 p.m)."

Jane Kataria will play Jessica on the show, which also stars Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere.

In the next episodes, Yash’s best friend Sameer will reveal to Neha that Jessica is Yash’s ex-girlfriend

Sameer will also tell Yash that Neha is envious of Jessica’s relationship with him. Jessica’s entrance will add intrigue to the show, and viewers are excited about how it evolves in subsequent episodes.

In Russia, Jane Kataria works as a VJ. She has already appeared in a few South Indian films and commercials. With this show, the actor is making her Marathi television debut. She has also worked with Tamannah Bhatia in an advertisement.

On the show, Shreyas Talpade plays Yash, Prarthana Behere Neha, and Sankarshan Karhade Sameer.

Ajay Mayekar directs Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, which is produced by Creative Minds Productions.

