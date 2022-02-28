Russian Actor Jane Kataria to Quit Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. Know the Reason

Marathi TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath has been loved by the fans for as long as it’s been on air. With their impressive performances, the show’s actors have already wowed the viewers. Jessica, Yash’s ex-girlfriend, had recently entered the series.

Sameer and Yash had planned and brought in Jessica. This was all done to make Neha envious. The role of Jessica is being played by Russian actor, Jane Kataria. This plan has succeeded, and Neha has confessed her love to Yash. This marks the end of Jessica’s role in the series.

According to the news that has surfaced, Jessica will be leaving the serial soon. She has also finished shooting for her last portion. Jane Kataria impressed everyone with her portrayal of Jessica.

Jane Kataria has worked as a VJ in Russia. She’s already acted in a couple of South Indian films. She has also featured in advertisements. Jane made her Marathi television debut with Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. She has also appeared in an advertisement alongside Tamannah Bhatia.

Although Neha has confessed her love to Yash, these two will have to face many difficulties. In a recent promo of the show, Pari (Neha’s daughter) was seen refusing to accept Yash as Baba.

Now, the audience has many questions about whether Yash and Neha’s relationship will continue and if Pari will accept Yash as her father.

Ajay Mayekar has directed Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere, and Myra Vaikul play the key characters in the show. It started airing on August 23, 2021. Creative Minds Productions is behind the production of the show.

The show features Shreyas Talpade in the role of Yash, a business tycoon who has fallen in love with Neha.

