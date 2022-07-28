Russo Brothers Choose Priyanka Chopra Over Deepika Padukone As New Captain Marvel: 'We're Huge Fans'

The Russo Brothers are not shying away from letting the world know that they love Priyanka Chopra. The director duo has been showering Priyanka with praises through the promotions of their recent film The Gray Man. Now, a new clip is doing the rounds online showing Anthony and Joe Russo choosing Priyanka over Deepika Padukone over a hypothetical question on who should play the new Captain Marvel.

In a video, shared by Priyanka’s fan page, Russo Brothers were asked to pick between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone as the next Captain Marvel. “We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel,” they said.

While we hope that Priyanka soon makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Priyanka has already come close to MCU by working with the Russo Brothers in Citadel. The director duo is sitting on the project as executive directors. Priyanka had wrapped up the filming of Citadel earlier this summer. The actress stars as the lead with Richard Madden, of Eternals and Game of Thrones fame, in the show.

Earlier this year, speaking with indianexpress.com, Joe said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Besides Citadel, Priyanka has a slew of releases in the pipeline. These include Text For You, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and It’s All Coming Back to Me, among others. She is also starring in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This would mark her first Bollywood film since The Sky Is Pink.

