Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth Thank 'Greatest Fans' As Avengers Endgame Becomes Biggest Film Ever

The Russo brothers on Sunday thanked the "greatest fans in the universe" after Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The Marvel Studios sequel, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, earned over USD 2.790 billion worldwide as of Sunday, since being released in April.

Avatar, directed by James Cameron, which was released in 2009, previously held the record as the highest grossing movie of all time, earning USD 2.7897 billion. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

Sharing article announcing the big Avengers vs Avatar news, The Russo brothers thanked the people who really made it possible.

"To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you," they tweeted.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), also took to Twitter to give a big shout-out to all Marvel fans out there.

"Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted Avengers Endgame to historic heights making it the top grossing film of all time!!"

To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you...https://t.co/MRKEKaKvVW — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 21, 2019

Avengers: Endgame re-released in theaters on June 28. The updated Endgame included the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo. Endgame surpassed Avatar's original USD 2.749 billion theatrical cume late last month. In its original theatrical run, Avatar made USD 2.749 billion worldwide. It added USD 33 million in its 2010 re-release, which offered fans nine minutes of extra, unseen footage.

Meanwhile, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.

