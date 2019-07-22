Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth Thank 'Greatest Fans' As Avengers Endgame Becomes Biggest Film Ever

'Avatar', directed by James Cameron, which was released in 2009, previously held the record as the highest grossing movie of all time, earning USD 2.7897 billion.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth Thank 'Greatest Fans' As Avengers Endgame Becomes Biggest Film Ever
'Avatar', directed by James Cameron, which was released in 2009, previously held the record as the highest grossing movie of all time, earning USD 2.7897 billion.
Loading...

The Russo brothers on Sunday thanked the "greatest fans in the universe" after Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The Marvel Studios sequel, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, earned over USD 2.790 billion worldwide as of Sunday, since being released in April.

Avatar, directed by James Cameron, which was released in 2009, previously held the record as the highest grossing movie of all time, earning USD 2.7897 billion. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

Sharing article announcing the big Avengers vs Avatar news, The Russo brothers thanked the people who really made it possible.

"To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you," they tweeted.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), also took to Twitter to give a big shout-out to all Marvel fans out there.

"Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted Avengers Endgame to historic heights making it the top grossing film of all time!!"

Avengers: Endgame re-released in theaters on June 28. The updated Endgame included the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo. Endgame surpassed Avatar's original USD 2.749 billion theatrical cume late last month. In its original theatrical run, Avatar made USD 2.749 billion worldwide. It added USD 33 million in its 2010 re-release, which offered fans nine minutes of extra, unseen footage.

Meanwhile, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram