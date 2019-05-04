Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame

It's been a week since Avengers Endgame released worldwide, but the hype and excitement around the film don't seem to seize.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Loading...
It's been a week since Avengers: Endgame released worldwide, but the hype and excitement around the film don't seem to seize. Not only it shattered box office records but also a number of fans who have stayed with the franchise for a long decade.

(Spoilers ahead)

If you haven't watched Endgame yet, by now, social media must have spoiled it for you. Fans went berserk after watching the final moments of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the film. By the end, the Avengers successfully manage to collect all the Infinity Stones and thereby they construct their own Infinity Gauntlet.

While Hulk wears the Stark Gauntlet and tries to control it, he couldn't hold its power and ends up hurting his arm. Finally, in the closing scene, Iron Man wields the gauntlet-- snaps -- avenges Thanos and ends the Infinity War.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo explain the ending sequence of Iron Man and how it was a "natural choice" to bid him goodbye.

"There are a lot of sick kids who really look up to that character, and it’s hard because we’re trying to tell a story about heroism," EW quoted Joe Russo as saying. "And sometimes heroism involves doing whatever it takes," Anthony added.

The director explains that bidding farewell to the character was an emotional experience for Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man has been a personal journey for him and when the final moment came, the actor decided not to say anything at all.

"Not always in life do you get the moment at your death where you’re lucid and can have a really cohesive speech about what your life meant to you," said Joe.

Adding more to it, Anothy joked and said, "That’s why he recorded a post-death message, so he didn’t have to talk at his death!"

Joe mentioned that somewhere down the line Tony Stark knew he was meant to die and someday he would meet the danger, "because he could never reconcile that notion in himself of not protecting the universe."

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. In India, the film has grossed Rs 310 cr in seven days, surpassing the collections of all Bollywood films, when considered in a similar timeline.

Also read: Russo Brothers Explain Captain America's Ending in Avengers Endgame

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram