Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame

It's been a week since Avengers: Endgame released worldwide, but the hype and excitement around the film don't seem to seize. Not only it shattered box office records but also a number of fans who have stayed with the franchise for a long decade.If you haven't watched Endgame yet, by now, social media must have spoiled it for you. Fans went berserk after watching the final moments of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the film. By the end, the Avengers successfully manage to collect all the Infinity Stones and thereby they construct their own Infinity Gauntlet.While Hulk wears the Stark Gauntlet and tries to control it, he couldn't hold its power and ends up hurting his arm. Finally, in the closing scene, Iron Man wields the gauntlet-- snaps -- avenges Thanos and ends the Infinity War.In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly , director duo Joe and Anthony Russo explain the ending sequence of Iron Man and how it was a "natural choice" to bid him goodbye."There are a lot of sick kids who really look up to that character, and it's hard because we're trying to tell a story about heroism," EW quoted Joe Russo as saying. "And sometimes heroism involves doing whatever it takes," Anthony added.The director explains that bidding farewell to the character was an emotional experience for Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man has been a personal journey for him and when the final moment came, the actor decided not to say anything at all."Not always in life do you get the moment at your death where you're lucid and can have a really cohesive speech about what your life meant to you," said Joe.Adding more to it, Anothy joked and said, "That's why he recorded a post-death message, so he didn't have to talk at his death!"Joe mentioned that somewhere down the line Tony Stark knew he was meant to die and someday he would meet the danger, "because he could never reconcile that notion in himself of not protecting the universe."Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. In India, the film has grossed Rs 310 cr in seven days, surpassing the collections of all Bollywood films, when considered in a similar timeline.