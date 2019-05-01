English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russo Brothers Explain Captain America's Ending in Avengers Endgame
Some questions are still waiting to be answered, but at least fans can further build theories knowing that there is an alternate timeline.
Image courtesy: Twitter
More than being a marvellous spectacle, Avengers: Endgame has been a journey for fans who have stayed with the franchise for 10 long years. While Iron Man started the cinematic journey, Captain America and Hulk took it forward and Thor and Black Panther introduced new realms into the fantasy world.
(Spoilers ahead)
Towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America aka Steve Rogers goes on a solo trip to return the Infinity Stones Avengers took from other time dimensions in the past. On his journey, he has to make sure that he returns them at same the moment they were taken to align the events according to the current timeline.
Along with the stones, he also takes with him Thor’s Mjölnir, to return it to the time of The Dark World. While he's supposed to return within seconds in the current timeline, he takes longer and when he comes back we see him as an old fellow who has lived his life. He also his Captain America shied intact which he transfers to Falcon.
Soon after the film released, fans questioned where has Captain been all this time and was he living in another dimension? Answering the same, Joe Russo told Entertainment Weekly, "If Cap were to go back into the past and live there, he would create a branched reality. The question then becomes, how is he back in this reality to give the shield away?"
Calling it an interesting question, Joe hinted that there might be a story to it. "There’s a lot of layers built into this movie and we spent three years thinking through it, so it’s fun to talk about it and hopefully fill in holes for people so they understand what we’re thinking," he said.
While the director confirmed that he lived in an alternate dimension, he gave way to many more questions. How did he hide his present self in the past? Why he did not expose Hydra and its mission? Did he inform the Avengers about the upcoming conflicts and invasions and battles in the future?
Also in the climax scene, Sam (Falcon) notices that Rogers is wearing a wedding band. When he quips if he can ask about it, Captain denies to tell him anything about it. So did he marry Carter in another timeline? We don't know yet.
These are some of the questions we are still waiting to be answered, but at least fans can further build theories knowing that there is an alternate timeline where Cap is married, his shield is intact and he gets a life Tony Stark suggests him to live.
