Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo 'Fired' on Twitter for Leaking Avengers 4 Details; Watch Video

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

Unlike Hulk who refuses to come out in Avengers Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo couldn't contain a crucial information within himself. Recently, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to.A video clip has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Mark goes on to narrate a sequence involving Hulk from Avengers 4. While doing so, he jumps on the couch and damages Jimmy's sets. He then gets into excruciating details and comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.Realising the damage he's made. Mark took to Twitter asking Jimmy to edit the sequence. He wrote, "@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back."To this, Jimmy replied, "Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”?"But before something could be done, Russo Brothers jokingly tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.”However, this is not the first time that Mark Ruffalo gave out the spoilers. Before the release of Avengers Infinity War, he narrated the entire ending of the Marvel film. Although his interview was kept on hold until the film made it to the theatres.Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.