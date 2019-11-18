Russo Brothers: Martin Scorsese Doesn't Own Cinema, Avengers Endgame Signifies Emotional Success

While Marvel films were minting billion dollars at the worldwide box office and breaking a number of records, Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese turned heads after he said that superhero films were more like 'theme-park' rides than cinema in an interview with Empire.

While a number of filmmakers came out in support of Scorsese, Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed quite upset with the filmmaker's remark. While a number of MCU stars like Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, director James Gunn among others responded to his statements, Russo Brothers, directors of mega blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, kept mum. However, the director duo behind the most successful film of all time finally broke their silence in the matter, saying that Martin Scorsese doesn't own cinema.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe said, "It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being. Ultimately, we define cinema as a film that can bring people together to have a shared, emotional experience."

Joe said that when they look at the box office of Avengers: Endgame as a signifier of emotional success and not financial gain. "It's a movie that had an unprecedented impact on audiences around the world in the way that they shared that narrative and the way that they experienced it. And the emotions they felt watching it," he added.

Russo brothers also quipped about Scorsese's comment as the latter mentioned that he tried to watch Marvel films but he quickly abandoned them. Referring to the same, the brothers said that it's tough to have a debate about cinema with Scorsese if he hasn't watched the films.

"But, at the end of the day, what do we know? We're just two guys from Cleveland, Ohio, and 'cinema' is a New York word. In Cleveland, we call them movies," Joe said. "The other way to think about it, too, is nobody owns cinema. We don't own cinema. You don't own cinema. Scorsese doesn't own cinema," added Anthony.

For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame which released in February this year, was one of the most anticipated Marvel films and became the box-office dominant by earning a total USD 2.78 billion globally.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.