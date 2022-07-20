Russo Brothers In India: Joe Russo Gets A Rainy Welcome in Mumbai, Removes Mask To Greet Cameras

The Russo Brothers — comprising of directors Joe and Anthony Russo — have touched down in Mumbai to join Dhanush for the India premiere of their new film The Gray Man. On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted the director duo making their way out of the Mumbai airport.

In videos that surfaced online, Joe Russo was seen making his way out of the airport sporting a mask. However, he removed it and even smile at the cameras stationed at a distance. A member from the Gray Man team in India was seen holding up a big umbrella for the director as he made his way to the car.

He was later joined by his director-brother Anthony. Meanwhile, even Dhanush was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier in the day. The actor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, was seen wearing an all-white outfit.

The grand premiere of The Gray Man in India is taking place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The director duo had announced that they were travelling to India a few weeks ago. They said they were coming to town to meet their good friend, actor Dhanush.

For the unversed, Dhanush plays the role of Avik San. The actor has appeared in the trailers of the film and a scene showing him fighting with Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling was also released.

In a recent roundtable conference for the film, Ryan praised Dhanush. “Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and is such an amazing actor. He is a lovely person to be around and he made it hard for me not to like him. He is really charming and I have so much respect for his work ethics. Every bit of the choreography was so like, precise and he never really made any mistake. I hope I can work with him again where we are not trying to kill each other (laughs) and hopefully in an Indian film,” Gosling said during a roundtable interview.

The Gray Man releases on Netflix on July 22.

