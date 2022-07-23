CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#WestBengal#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Russo Brothers Say They 'Love' RRR, The Gray Man Directors Want To Work With SS Rajamouli
1-MIN READ

Russo Brothers Say They 'Love' RRR, The Gray Man Directors Want To Work With SS Rajamouli

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 18:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Russo Brothers praise SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Russo Brothers praise SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Russo Brothers are mighty impressed with Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR and are open to working with SS Rajamouli.

It seems that even the Russo Brothers were not spared from the RRR wave. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s blockbuster film RRR has been witnessing a growing fandom in the West. Several international filmmakers have publicly praised the SS Rajamouli film. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo also said that they enjoyed the film.

The directors, who are in India for the promotions of The Gray Man, opened up about RRR during a media interaction. The filmmakers were asked about which next Indian star they want to work with after Dhanush and the Russo Brothers named SS Rajamouli.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 18:18 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 18:18 IST