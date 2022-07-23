Russo Brothers Say They 'Love' RRR, The Gray Man Directors Want To Work With SS Rajamouli

It seems that even the Russo Brothers were not spared from the RRR wave. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s blockbuster film RRR has been witnessing a growing fandom in the West. Several international filmmakers have publicly praised the SS Rajamouli film. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo also said that they enjoyed the film.

The directors, who are in India for the promotions of The Gray Man, opened up about RRR during a media interaction. The filmmakers were asked about which next Indian star they want to work with after Dhanush and the Russo Brothers named SS Rajamouli.

