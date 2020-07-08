Russo Brothers Welcome Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League

Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame recently reacted to the impending release of Zack Snyder’s cut of DC’s Justice League.

Joe thought it was “great” that a director’s vision of a movie was about to be witnessed by the audience. He said, “I think it's always great when a director's original vision can find its way to the screen”.

He further talked about the difference in working style of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warners Bros and DC while speaking with Comicbook.com.

The filmmaker said that both him and Anthony were very glad that all of their films retained their cuts in the final look of the movie.

“We have been very, very fortunate in our careers that everything we did for Marvel, we would call our director's cuts,” he said.

The Captain America: Civil War director further said that Marvel was “very gracious and deferential, and very supportive” of their vision for the movies.

“We worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies are, so we're very fortunate to have released our director's cut on all four of those films”.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder was the original director for the DC superhero movie but had to remove himself from the project at the last moment. Joss Whedon had taken the control during the post production period but ended up changing a lot of the film’s style and size.

Majority of fans were not happy with the 2017 end product and this gave rise to the demand of releasing the ‘Snyder’s cut’, which is Snyder’s original vision for the movie. A while back Snyder confirmed that the Snyder cut was about to become a reality and it will be streamed on HBO Max.



