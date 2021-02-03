Ruth Wilson Boards Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan's Untitled Murder Mystery Film

Los Angeles: Actor Ruth Wilson has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming murder mystery movie. “This Country” director Tom George will helm the movie from a script by Mark Chappell, according to Deadline.

Wilson, known for featuring in Showtime’s “The Affair” and HBO series “His Dark Materials”, joins Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, and Adrien Brody in the project. The story is set in 1950s London where a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a film.

When a member of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground. The project will be produced by Damian Jones of “Iron Lady” fame Wilson is currently working on HBO’s”Oslo”, directed by Bartlett Sher and produced by Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko, Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel.