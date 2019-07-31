Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RX 100 Actress Payal Rajput Turns on 'Kabir Singh' Mode, Lights Up 2 Cigarettes in Bold Pic

Payal Rajput uploaded an image to her Instagram account and drew similarities between herself and the protagonists in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy.'

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
RX 100 Actress Payal Rajput Turns on 'Kabir Singh' Mode, Lights Up 2 Cigarettes in Bold Pic
Image of Payal Rajput, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Payal Rajput's rather bold image from her Instagram handle, which she posted recently, has gone viral within hours of uploading. The RX 100 actress can be seen in a black spaghetti top, with black tinted sunglasses complementing her look. She stands near an open window, which allows the evening light to fall on her face, making her look ravishing in the pic.

However, the fact that Payal was smoking, or rather holding, two cigarettes at the same time caught the fancy of the fans. Payal even likened her picture with the recently released film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and the Telugu original Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Interestingly, the protagonist in both the Bollywood and Telugu film has a scene in which they smoke two cigarettes at the same time.

Payal captioned the post as, "Still in "Kabir Singh / Arjun Reddy Mode" 😎Just for the sake of shot ,this is one of the scenes from my upcoming movie! P.s .Smoking is injurious to health (sic)."

Shedding light on her upcoming projects, Payal had told timesofindia.com in September, 2018, "I have finalised three films, one of them being a Telugu film by director Bhanu Shankar. This is a total contrast to my character in RX 100. It’s a bold and challenging role. I play a girl who is firm in her decisions and goes by her instincts. I am sure people will definitely see a new Payal."

She has also a few Punjabi films in her kitty, as per the website.

Follow @News18Movies for more

