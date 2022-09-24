RX100 Star Payal Rajput's Style Game Is Always On Point

Actress Payal Rajput has shown her acting prowess in films like RX100, RDX Love, Venky Mama, and Disco Raja to name a few. Besides her admirable acting, Payal is also known to be a fashionista. An avid social media user, she often blesses our feed with snippets from her glamorous photoshoots. Be it donning a western outfit or stepping out in a saree, Payal slays in both.

Recently, the actress has made sure that all the eyes are glued to her by sharing a slew of pictures on her Gram. If you are in dire requirement of some fashion advice, do have a look at Payal’s pretty-in-pink snaps.



Payal exhibited sheer girl-next-door vibes donning a full-sleeved magenta-coloured bodycon dress. Striking a coy pose, the actress flashed her sweet smile for the click. She chose to leave her brown curls open, cupping her face with both hands looking adorable.

“Ouch I got hurt” read the caption in her following photos. The 29-year-old whisked away everyone’s Monday blues with her bubbly avatar. Payal posed in a half-seated posture for her next couple of snaps. Her bright pink shade of lipstick and glittery pink eyeshadow complemented her look further.



No sooner Payal posted the pictures on the photo-sharing application than fans landed in the comments to outpour their love for the beautiful lady. “Cutieee” lavished one user. “Lovely smile,” wrote another. “Beauty” commented a third.

Besides her on-point style quotients, Payal also dropped updates on her upcoming films. The actress will next be seen in director Eeshaan Suryaah’s Ginna. The film has a cast ensemble of Payal, Vishnu Manchu, Naresh, and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. It will premiere on the big screens on October 5 this year.

