Ryan Adams Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women, Including Ex-Wife Mandy Moore
Despite being accused by several women, Adams has denied all allegations.
Ryan Adams. (Image: Instagram/Ryan Adams)
Grammy-nominated musician Ryan Adams has been accused of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation by multiple women, including his former wife and actress Mandy Moore. He has denied all the allegations.
A report in the New York Times outlined a pattern of manipulative behaviour, including accusations of psychological abuse from Moore, reports bbc.com.
A woman said Adams sent explicit texts and exposed himself during a Skype call when she was a teenager.
The star, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has denied the allegations on Thursday through a series of Twitter posts. "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes," Adams said.
"To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period," he added.
Acclaimed indie artist Phoebe Bridgers was among the seven women and dozens of associates who were interviewed for the New York Times article.
She said that Adams reached out to her when she was 20, offering to release her songs on his record label. Their relationship turned romantic, but Adams became obsessive and manipulative, she claimed, demanding to know her whereabouts and threatening suicide if she did not reply to his texts immediately.
When she broke off their relationship, Adams "became evasive about releasing the music they had recorded together and rescinded the offer to open his upcoming concerts", the New York Times reported.
This Is Us star Moore also described a pattern of abuse, describing instances of "destructive, manic sort of back and forth behaviour" during their six-year marriage.
"Music was a point of control for him," she added, saying the star had belittled her own musical career.
"He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument'."
According to bbc.com, another woman, identified only by her middle name, Ava, told the paper her relationship with Adams started in 2013, when she was a teenaged bass player.
Although they never met, she shared 3,217 text messages she had exchanged with Adams over a nine-month period when she was 15 and 16, describing how their correspondence became sexually explicit. In one text he wrote to her, "I would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this".
I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019
But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019
As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019
