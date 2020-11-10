Ryan Destiny, Heather Graham To Star In Horror Movie Oracle'

Los Angeles: Actors Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham have boarded Will Packer Productions’ upcoming psychological horror film “Oracle”. According to Deadline, Daniel di Grado is attached to direct the movie. Michael Ross and Corey Harrell have penned the screenplay, which is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan .

The makers are planning to shoot the movie in New Orleans, Louisiana. The story centres on a young woman (Destiny) who accepts a job on a property with a traumatic past. Upon her arrival, she soon realizes that the nightmares of her childhood are connected to the evil in the house. Social media star Baby Ariel, Rebecca Martin, Olive Abercrombie, and Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti round out the cast. PTI SHD SHD 11101211 NNNN.