English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ryan Gosling-starrer First Man, On the Historic Moon Landing, to Open Venice Film Festival
The 11-day event, the world's oldest movie festival having begun in 1932 – a full 14 years before Cannes started its run on the French Riviera – will be a big affair this year, celebrating as it will be its 75th edition on the lovely island of Lido, off mainland Venice.
Ryan Gosling in First Man
Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling starrer, First Man, will open the Venice Film Festival on August 29. The 11-day event, the world's oldest movie festival having begun in 1932 – a full 14 years before Cannes started its run on the French Riviera – will be a big affair this year, celebrating as it will be its 75th edition on the lovely island of Lido, off mainland Venice.
First Man will tell us the story of Neil Armstrong, the first ever human to step on the moon on July 20 1969. Gosling plays Armstrong, and the film, written by Josh Singer (whose Spotlight screened at the 2015 Venice festival, and traced the Boston Globe's investigation into child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests in and around the city, a daring inclusion in a predominantly Catholic country), recounts the preparations for the lunar landing and the trek itself.
Claire Foy appears as Armstrong’s wife, Janet, while Corey Stoll and Mike Collins play fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Lukas Haas, respectively.
Universal will release First Man in theatres this October, but India dates are still unclear.
For Chazelle and Gosling, Venice would be a kind of homecoming. Both were involved in 2015's La La Land, a hauntingly beautiful musical which opened the Festival and which went on to win six Academy Awards (Best Director, Best Actress/Emma Stone, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, etc). It was nominated under 14 categories – a record held by All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997).
In fact, Venice has in recent years become a high-profile platform for Oscar contenders: Black Swan in 2010 (which went on to clinch the Best Actress Academy Award for Natalie Portman), Gravity in 2013 won seven Oscars the following year (Best Director, Best Cinematography and so on), and Birdman in 2014 (Best Picture, Best Director).
The Festival will run from August 29 to September 8.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has been covering the Venice Film Festival for over 15 years)
Also Watch
First Man will tell us the story of Neil Armstrong, the first ever human to step on the moon on July 20 1969. Gosling plays Armstrong, and the film, written by Josh Singer (whose Spotlight screened at the 2015 Venice festival, and traced the Boston Globe's investigation into child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests in and around the city, a daring inclusion in a predominantly Catholic country), recounts the preparations for the lunar landing and the trek itself.
Claire Foy appears as Armstrong’s wife, Janet, while Corey Stoll and Mike Collins play fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Lukas Haas, respectively.
Universal will release First Man in theatres this October, but India dates are still unclear.
For Chazelle and Gosling, Venice would be a kind of homecoming. Both were involved in 2015's La La Land, a hauntingly beautiful musical which opened the Festival and which went on to win six Academy Awards (Best Director, Best Actress/Emma Stone, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, etc). It was nominated under 14 categories – a record held by All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997).
In fact, Venice has in recent years become a high-profile platform for Oscar contenders: Black Swan in 2010 (which went on to clinch the Best Actress Academy Award for Natalie Portman), Gravity in 2013 won seven Oscars the following year (Best Director, Best Cinematography and so on), and Birdman in 2014 (Best Picture, Best Director).
The Festival will run from August 29 to September 8.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has been covering the Venice Film Festival for over 15 years)
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse