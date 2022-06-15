Ryan Gosling's First Look As Ken From Barbie Revealed; Film To Hit Theatres In July 2023

The first look of Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie has been released. On Wednesday, Warner Pictures shared the actor’s look from the film and announced that the movie will hit theatres on July 21, 2023. In the Barbie movie, Ryan Gosling will be playing the role of Ken. In the picture, Ryan Gosling can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan.

Needless to say, Ryan’s first look from the movie has left fans super excited. “Life in plastic. It’s fantastic,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user talked about how the actor looks unrecognisable and added that it’s ‘amazing’.

The film will also star Margot Robbie, whose look was released earlier. It also features Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera among others. The shooting for the film is currently underway and no details about its plot have been revealed so far.

Earlier this year, Simi Liu described the movie as ‘wild’ and ‘incredibly unique’. “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy,” he had said as quoted by Variety.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel had said when the project was announced.

“We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” he had added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.