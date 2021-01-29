Aryan Khan Snapped as He Plays Cricket, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Pregnancy While Shooting

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was snapped in the nets at a ground in Mumbai recently. The pictures of the young one are going viral on social media.

In another news, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen twirling around in a long skirt on the sets of a shoot recently. She is expected to deliver in February.

The release date of KGF Chapter 2 has been announced. The sequel to the blockbuster Kannada gangster-drama KGF, Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting to deliver her second baby in February. The due date was recently confirmed by Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, there is no stopping Kareena from being a working mommy-to-be as she continues to shoot during the last leg of her pregnancy.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was snapped playing cricket in the nets in Mumbai recently. He was practicing bowling when he was clicked with actor Ahan Shetty. Aryan wore a black T-shirt and bottoms as he brought his inner cricketer forth.

Prashanth Neel took to social media to announce that the release date of KGF Chapter 2 is July 16. Yash reprises his role as Rocky Bhai.

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Nehha Pendse's on-screen husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabji Ghar Par Hain, has expressed his excitement about the actress joining the comedy show.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fight got worse when the former said that she is better than the latter because she doesn't accuse people of #MeToo.

