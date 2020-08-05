Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Apologise for Choice of Venue for Their Wedding

Actor Ryan Reynolds has recently accepted that marrying Blake Lively at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, was a big mistake. The couple tied the knot in 2012 at the venue in Mount Pleasant, which features nine slave cabins, referred to as "Slave Street."

In an interview, the actor said, "It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Reynolds said that he and his wife are "deeply and unreservedly sorry" for hosting their wedding ceremony at a former slave plantation. He asserted that it does not mean mistakes won’t happen again, but repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning does not end.

Reynolds and Lively in May donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, a leading US legal firm fighting for racial justice.

They did that amid the Black Lives Matter protest, which erupted after the death of African-American George Floyd.

The couple at that time released a statement saying, “We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

Boone Hall Plantation also featured in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's The Notebook, a 2004 romantic drama film.

Reynolds and Lively were criticised for their choice of venue at the time of their wedding. This matter erupted again in 2018 after the actor tweeted in support of "Black Panther." The superhero movie had a majority black cast. At that time, he was accused of being a hypocrite.