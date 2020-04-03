MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Face Headstand Challenge From Tom Holland, Take a Look

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal accepted Tom Holland's handstand challenge, while Ryan Reynolds refused to do so.

Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland has recently given the internet a crazy trend. A shirtless Tom is seen performing a headstand and putting his T-shirt on in a video.

Initially, he is seen struggling, which keeps the viewers wondering what is coming next. However, the Avengers star wins his fans' hearts as he accomplishes the tough feat. Tom shows how it's done in the video below:

The 23-year-old actor has thrown the gauntlet at Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Brokeback Mountain actor Jake Gyllenhaal. On his Instagram stories, Tom has shared a glimpse of how his chosen contenders have fared in the challenge.

We see Jake Gyllenhaal be an absolute sport as he accepts the challenge. Netizens find themselves awestruck as their much-loved Nightcrawler star, not just performs the act but totally nails it. Seems like Gyllenhaal enjoyed the contest as he further nominated The Wolverine Hugh Jackman, 50 cent and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal to try the challenge.

Gyllenhaal shared his rendition on his Instagram stories. See his jaw-dropping delivery below:

jake gyllenhaal

Where Gyllenhaal is trying to push the trend forward, Ryan Reynolds has decided to take a different route. Reynolds, who assumedly feels that he would not be able to do the shirtless headstand, has shared a funny video of himself to counter Tom’s offer.

The 43-year-old actor opens his video by dropping some goofed-up and startled expressions and says a resonating 'No'mbefore he signs off.

