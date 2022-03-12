Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy to Score Hat Trick With Deadpool 3

It seems Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds will once again collaborate with filmmaker Shawn Levy after the duo’s latest outing The Adam Project which was released on Netflix this week. The duo had earlier worked together in the 2021 movie Free Guy. To score a perfect hat trick, both of them will now be collaborating for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Deadpool 3.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Levy and Reynolds are in negotiations with Marvel Studios for their next collaboration. The 45-year-old actor gave a subtle confirmation of his third film with Levy in a tweet posted on Friday. The actor tweeted an edited picture where he was seen in the three different characters he plays in Levy’s three movies. One of the characters that certainly stood out was Reynolds dressed up in his Deadpool suit. Accompanying the picture, Reynolds added a caption that read, “The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby.”

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

Deadpool has carved its own niche in the superhero genre of films and happens to be the top-grossing X-Men film of all time. The movie is gory, bawdy, and hilarious. The last Deadpool sequel came out in 2018 and was directed by David Leitch. The movie had added Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino in its growing cast. The first, record-breaking Deadpool which came out in 2016 was directed by Tim Miller. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming instalment of the superhero movie is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have earlier penned the scripts for the first two films.

Reynolds’ latest film, The Adam Project has been receiving some good critical appreciation on Twitter. This also indicates how Reynolds and Levy’s collaboration is a recipe for success since their last movie Free Guy also happened to have become a surprise hit of 2021, grossing more than $300 million at the global box office. It should be noted that Free Guy will also be coming up with a sequel that is currently in development.

