Ryan Reynolds Announces Search for Stolen Teddy Bear Carrying USD 5000 Reward is Complete

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recently offered huge monetary reward to anyone who can find a teddy bear belonging to a woman named Mara Soriano from Vancouver. Reynolds has offered USD 5,000 (Rs 3.74 lakh) for the return of a special Build-a-Bear stuffed toy, which features the voice of Mara's mother, who died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 53.

Now, Reynolds took to social media to announce that the search for the missing bear is complete. Reynolds shared an adorable image of Mara with her teddy bear posing all smiles for the camera as he wrote, "In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear (sic)."

Reynolds had earlier noticed a news story from his native Canada about Mara, whose black backpack was stolen during a recent move. Her backpack contained the stuffed bear.

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," Reynolds posted on Twitter.

Reynolds' gesture had encouraged fans to match or add to his donation, with many willing to donate to Mara's organisation of choice.

On the work front, Reynolds recently set up the video game adaptation Dragon's Lair at Netflix and has several movies in the pipeline, including The Croods 2 and The Hitman's Bodyguard 2.

(With inputs from IANS)