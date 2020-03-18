Ryan Reynolds Announces USD 1 Million Donation for Coronavirus Relief, Takes Dig at Hugh Jackman

Several Hollywood stars have come together to do what they can to help others amid coronavirus concerns. Actor Ryan Reynolds announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, are donating USD 1 million to help those struggling to access meals during the pandemic.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter to announce the donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity friend and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca," he posted.

The picture read, "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)"

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, his hometown, reported ET Online. "This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need," he said on his Instagram Stories.

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. 🙏🏼 Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Actress Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

