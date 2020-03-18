English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Ryan Reynolds Announces USD 1 Million Donation for Coronavirus Relief, Takes Dig at Hugh Jackman

Image: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake are among stars who have donated to food banks and such other organisations to help deal with coronavirus crisis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Several Hollywood stars have come together to do what they can to help others amid coronavirus concerns. Actor Ryan Reynolds announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, are donating USD 1 million to help those struggling to access meals during the pandemic.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter to announce the donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity friend and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca," he posted.

The picture read, "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)"

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, his hometown, reported ET Online. "This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need," he said on his Instagram Stories.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

