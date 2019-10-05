Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Become Parents to Third Child

Blake Lively and actor-husband Ryan Reynolds have become parents for a third time. A People.com source revealed, before the official announcement from the couple's side, that the two became parents to their third child.

Lively had earlier revealed the news of her pregnancy at the premiere of Reynolds' film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The couple already has two daughters, James and Inez, who were not present at the premiere. Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012.

"I've always wanted a big family. Oh, I'd love 30 (children), if I could," the "Gossip Girl" actress had told a magazine in the past.

The actors named their first daughter after Reynolds' father. He has joked about the unisex name, saying: "In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we're not really breaking any new ground here. I mean, I didn't call her 'Summer Squash Meadowlark'."

Lively has said she wants their children to have "the same normal life" the couple had growing up. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had because then we'd feel really selfish."

(With inputs from IANS)

