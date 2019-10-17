Take the pledge to vote

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Share First Pic of Third Daughter and Still Keep it Mysterious

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed that their third child is a girl with a sweet social media post on Thursday. Read below for more details.

News18.com

October 17, 2019
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Share First Pic of Third Daughter and Still Keep it Mysterious
Image: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively (Twitter)

Ryan Reynolds and and Blake Lively officially shared the news of having welcomed their third child via social media on Thursday. They revealed its a girl. Reynolds and Lively posed for a happy family portrait as their two-months-old daughter squeezed in between them.

Sharing the first pic of his daughter on social media, Reynolds wrote, "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano."

See his tweet here:

Earlier, there were reports that the couple had welcomed home their third daughter, whose name is still under the wraps, two-months-ago. Not only did they manage to keep the delivery private, but even the gender and date of delivery. It was only last month that a people.com report confirmed that Reynolds and Lively had indeed welcomed home their third child and will make an official announcement soon.

Read: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Become Parents to Third Child

On the work front, Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up for comedy film "Imaginary Friends".

The movie, being described as a fantasy comedy, is about a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil.

Also there are rumours of a third Deadpool film happening soon.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Meets Marvel Studios, Sparks Rumours of Possible Deadpool 3

(With inputs from PTI)

