Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Just Broke Hearts of Marvel Fans Who Begged Him to Save Spider-Man

On Tuesday, Sony announced that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would no longer be involved with Sony's upcoming Spider-Man movies, which star Tom Holland, meaning the web-slinging superhero may no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man, even though he's a Marvel Comics character. In light of news of Marvel and Sony’s failure to reach a deal broke, disheartened fans reached out to Ryan Reynolds, who is known for playing Marvel's popular character Deadpool, for help. Fans begged Reynolds to help keep Spider-Man in the MCU.

“Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now @VancityReynolds @TomHolland1996,” Twitter user Angel Hernandez wrote in a tweet that earned nearly 30,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

Reynolds responded to the tweet with his sharp wit and humour and said, "You can. But you can only see it in my heart."

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

IM BEGGING YOU — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) August 20, 2019

Ryan pls help us — ya boi ᱬ (@NotEvenEpic) August 20, 2019

HELP US — may parker lovebot (@spideychlls) August 20, 2019

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Sony said it was “disappointed” that Feige would no longer act as lead producer on Spider-Man films.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spider-Man was one of the biggest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios and Sony first agreed on a deal over Spider-Man in 2015, which allowed Peter Parker aka Spider-Man to become part of the highly-popular in MCU. However, Sony maintained the rights to the character and was responsible for financing, distributing, and “final creative control.”

Tom Holland made his debut as the wall-crawler in MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went on to reprise his role in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, apart from two successful standalone films-- Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which earned widespread critical praise and became Sony's highest-grossing film of all-time at the box office.

