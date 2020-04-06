Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters Wanted to be Avengers but Now it’s Healthcare Workers

Ryan Reynolds recently said that in self-isolation with his actress wife Blake Lively he is trying to make being at home an "educational experience" for the kids. Now, in a recent tweet, the actor who plays the notorious superhero Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe said that his daughters who wanted to be Avengers at first want to become healthcare workers now.

During the ongoing coronavirus across the world, he called the healthcare workers real heroes. "My daughters wanted to be Avengers. Now it’s Healthcare Workers because, “they’re the real heroes”. Well, in 20 years, who’s gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I’m not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb,' he wrote in his tweet.

Recently, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, via a video link, he said that he's doing a lot of home-schooling with his daughters. Reynolds said he is happy to be "doing girl's stuff" in his all-female household.

He had said, "I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise. So it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff. Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day.

That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them. This is what we're doing! We're developing the skills that will take us into the new world."

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have donated $1 million to food banks in US and Canada, as well as $400,000 to hospitals in New York City, and the 'Proposal' actor has also pledged to donate a percentage of sales of his gin to help out-of-work bartenders.

He feels it is important that those in a position to "give back" do so.

Also, he shared a new video of his upcoming film Free Guy announcing that it is moved to December.

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here's a clip that's weirdly appropriate and isn’t actually finished. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a “Fox” before @20thcentury). Ignore the watermarks. And huge thanks to #Aspect for cutting it. pic.twitter.com/aJDqaGIFvT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

