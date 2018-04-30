English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Avengers: Infinity War Success With Deadpool Joke
In the wake of "Avengers: Infinity War" getting a good opening at the box office, Reynolds took to Twitter on Sunday to share a funny note of congratulations in which he posted a photograph with a fake rejection letter.
image: Ryan Reynolds's Instagram
Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the superhero franchise, congratulated the team of Avengers: Infinity War for the success by showing a rejection letter from Tony Stark (Iron Man).
In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War getting a good opening at the box office, Reynolds took to Twitter on Sunday to share a funny note of congratulations in which he posted a photograph with a fake rejection letter, reports foxnews.com.
"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats Avengers," Reynolds wrote.
The photograph shows the brief letter from Stark Industries letterhead reading: "Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark."
Deadpool frequently pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He dropped hints and made jokes about the fact that actor Josh Brolin plays both Cable in Deadpool 2 and also Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.
Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.
