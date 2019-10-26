Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Team with Curses

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Joker has earned USD 788.1 million (Rs 5582.9 crore), surpassing USD 782 (Rs 5540.3 crore) million of Deadpool and its sequel's USD 785 million (Rs 5560.9 crore).

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Team with Curses
Image: Deadpool. Joker stills/Instagram

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has congratulated the team of Joker for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, topping Deadpool and its 2018 sequel.

Reynolds shared his congratulations on Twitter on Friday with a naughty message, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old star shared a photograph from Joker of the title character dancing at the top of a staircase with: "You motherf***er" written above him.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to...

"R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to," he posted with the image.

Reynolds have played the lead characters in both Deadpool 2 and Deadpool.

The message was signed off with love from the lead characters of the other nine R-rated movies in the top 10.

Other characters included Keanu Reeves' Neo from The Matrix Reloaded and Bill Skarsgard's evil clown Pennywise from It franchise.Number seven was Jim Caviezel's Jesus in The Passion Of The Christ.

In order to honor Logan, the actor did not put the title character's name nor his alias Wolverine but put the name of the actor, Hugh Jackman.

Number eight was The Wolfpack -- played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifinakis in The Hangover Part II. Jamie Dornan's Mr. Grey in Fifty Shades Of Grey and Seth MacFarlane's title teddy bear in Ted rounded off numbers nine and ten.

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Joker has earned $788.1 million, surpassing $782 million of Deadpool and its sequel's $785 million. The Warner Bros. film released in India on October 2.

