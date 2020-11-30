Ryan Reynolds Gives Sneak Peek Into Netflix's Sci-fi Film 'The Adam Project', Co-starring Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed the first look of “The Adam Project”, a sci-fi film set up at Netflix. The “Deadpool” actor shared a still from the movie which is being directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in the upcoming movie “Free Guy”.

“Finished our first week on ‘The Adam Project’. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect,” he wrote sharing a still featuring him and child actor Walker Scobell. The second, a behind-the-scenes photo, posted by Reynolds shows the actor and Levy in conversation, in which both are wearing masks.

The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, played by Scobell. Together, they have to find their late father (Mark Ruffalo), who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character, and set things right in order to save the future. Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film, based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. Levy and Reynolds are also attached to produce the movie, which is in currently shooting in Vancouver.

This is Reynolds’ third Netflix project after action film “6 Underground” and the upcoming heist movie “Red Notice”. Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr also round the cast of “The Adam Project”.