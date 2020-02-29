Ryan Reynolds Gives Woman Born on Leap Day Her First Legal Drink on 21st Birthday

Ryan Reynolds recently gave leap year baby Arlene Manko her first legal drink. The catch, Arlene is 84-years old. However, since she is a Leap Year baby, her birth-date has only arisen every four years, making this her 21st birthday.

In a video that Reynolds has shared on his Instagram, she humorously said she was technically 5-years old when she got married and had seven kids in 10-years. Arlene, who geared up to have an alcoholic beverage within the gamut of law, was provided her first sip of the drink by Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin company.

Reynolds posted the video on his Instagram feed alongside the caption, "Arlene Manko was born in 1936. But tomorrow, she'll turn 21 years old. #HappyLeapDay" In the video, the octagenarian can be seen saying that she is "ready for it."

A voice-over can be heard saying, "Arlene has never had a legal drink in her life."

The funny video saw a number of responses on Instagram. Reese Witherspoon commented, "reesewitherspoon Holy Moses ! 😂" One user wrote, "Best video on the interweb. "holy moses" is a classic." Another user posted, "Haha!! So good!!" A third user even went on to write, "Best of Advertising as always." The video has been viewed over twenty lakh times since being posted.

