Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Advice for Mom Asking If She Should Show Her 4-year-old Son Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds is popularly known for playing the character of Deadpool in the X-Men franchise.
A still from 'Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds is better known for the whacky person he is off-screen than his on-screen performances. Reynolds is not just a prankster around co-stars and close friends but also likes to mess around with his wife and kids. In a recent tweet, Reynolds claimed that he has his daughters fooled into believing that he plays Spider-Man.
On Thursday, a woman tagged Ryan Reynolds in her tweet where she asked him for advice wondering if she should show her four-year-old son Deadpool or not. Reynolds declined but offered an unexpected solution instead which he claims to use with his own daughters as well.
No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷 https://t.co/FbDhj69a7x
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2019
Ironically, this is very similar to his character of Deadpool from the comics as well. In the comics, Deadpool is known to often pester and is a close friend of Spider-Man. In fact, the two characters first met when Deadpool traveled back in time and told Spider-Man that he was the Spider-Man of the future. Looks like Ryan Reynolds is living up to his role of pestering or trying to be Spider-Man in real life as well.
Married to Blake Lively, Reynolds is a father of two daughters. In May earlier this year, it was revealed that the couple is expecting a third child. Considering the kind of prankster and fun-loving Ryan Reynolds is, a new child is only going to lead to more chaos and pranks soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- SIM Hacking Tool in Use Widely to Spy, Steal Data from Android, iOS Devices Globally
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG