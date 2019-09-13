Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Advice for Mom Asking If She Should Show Her 4-year-old Son Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is better known for the whacky person he is off-screen than his on-screen performances. Reynolds is not just a prankster around co-stars and close friends but also likes to mess around with his wife and kids. In a recent tweet, Reynolds claimed that he has his daughters fooled into believing that he plays Spider-Man.

On Thursday, a woman tagged Ryan Reynolds in her tweet where she asked him for advice wondering if she should show her four-year-old son Deadpool or not. Reynolds declined but offered an unexpected solution instead which he claims to use with his own daughters as well.

No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷 https://t.co/FbDhj69a7x — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2019

Ironically, this is very similar to his character of Deadpool from the comics as well. In the comics, Deadpool is known to often pester and is a close friend of Spider-Man. In fact, the two characters first met when Deadpool traveled back in time and told Spider-Man that he was the Spider-Man of the future. Looks like Ryan Reynolds is living up to his role of pestering or trying to be Spider-Man in real life as well.

Married to Blake Lively, Reynolds is a father of two daughters. In May earlier this year, it was revealed that the couple is expecting a third child. Considering the kind of prankster and fun-loving Ryan Reynolds is, a new child is only going to lead to more chaos and pranks soon.

