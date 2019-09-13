Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Advice for Mom Asking If She Should Show Her 4-year-old Son Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is popularly known for playing the character of Deadpool in the X-Men franchise.

Updated:September 13, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Advice for Mom Asking If She Should Show Her 4-year-old Son Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds is better known for the whacky person he is off-screen than his on-screen performances. Reynolds is not just a prankster around co-stars and close friends but also likes to mess around with his wife and kids. In a recent tweet, Reynolds claimed that he has his daughters fooled into believing that he plays Spider-Man.

On Thursday, a woman tagged Ryan Reynolds in her tweet where she asked him for advice wondering if she should show her four-year-old son Deadpool or not. Reynolds declined but offered an unexpected solution instead which he claims to use with his own daughters as well.

Ironically, this is very similar to his character of Deadpool from the comics as well. In the comics, Deadpool is known to often pester and is a close friend of Spider-Man. In fact, the two characters first met when Deadpool traveled back in time and told Spider-Man that he was the Spider-Man of the future. Looks like Ryan Reynolds is living up to his role of pestering or trying to be Spider-Man in real life as well.

Married to Blake Lively, Reynolds is a father of two daughters. In May earlier this year, it was revealed that the couple is expecting a third child. Considering the kind of prankster and fun-loving Ryan Reynolds is, a new child is only going to lead to more chaos and pranks soon.

