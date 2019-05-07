English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Pokemon Detective Pikachu for My Children, Says Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds has given his voice to Pikachu's character in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which releases in India on May 10.
Image: Instagram/Ryan Reynolds
Actor Ryan Reynolds says he did Pokemon Detective Pikachu for his children.
"When I first heard about this film, Detective Pikachu, I was excited to do a film that my kids would love. For me, that's a big one because then I can watch it with them," Reynolds said.
Ryan has two daughters, James and Inez, with actress Blake Lively. They are expecting their third child.
Pokemon Detective Pikachu stars Reynolds as detective Pikachu. It is based on the Pokemon brand—one of the world's most popular multi-generation entertainment properties.
The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, detective Pikachu.
Talking about the animation work in the film, Reynolds said, "When you see a fully rendered version of him, you feel you can just reach out and touch him and cuddle him... I've never seen this kind of interaction before on the scale like this. I've worked with CGI characters in stuff like Deadpool but to do something like is really special."
On similarities between Pikachu and him, Reynolds said, "Detective Pikachu's got some sass. He has got some serious attitude. He's kind of a larger than life character and he has to be because he looks like a little yellow cotton ball. If someone flash fried me and injected me into this yellow guy, that's basically who he is. So I try to bring as much personality out through the characters as I possibly can."
For Reynolds, reading the script of the movie was a huge education about the Pokemon world. "I found myself reacting to each character and immediately Googling them to see what they look like. You're going to see an absolute tonne and variety of Pokemon in this movie. There's a lot of little Easter eggs planted in there as well. Fans that know and love it are really going to be into it. And those who are the uninitiated (ones) are also going to find it pretty amazing."
Pokemon Detective Pikachu will release in India on May 10.
