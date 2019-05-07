Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Did Pokemon Detective Pikachu for My Children, Says Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has given his voice to Pikachu's character in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which releases in India on May 10.

IANS

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Pokemon Detective Pikachu for My Children, Says Ryan Reynolds
Image: Instagram/Ryan Reynolds
Loading...
Actor Ryan Reynolds says he did Pokemon Detective Pikachu for his children.

"When I first heard about this film, Detective Pikachu, I was excited to do a film that my kids would love. For me, that's a big one because then I can watch it with them," Reynolds said. 

Ryan has two daughters, James and Inez, with actress Blake Lively. They are expecting their third child. 

Pokemon Detective Pikachu stars Reynolds as detective Pikachu. It is based on the Pokemon brand—one of the world's most popular multi-generation entertainment properties.

The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, detective Pikachu.



Talking about the animation work in the film, Reynolds said, "When you see a fully rendered version of him, you feel you can just reach out and touch him and cuddle him... I've never seen this kind of interaction before on the scale like this. I've worked with CGI characters in stuff like Deadpool but to do something like is really special."

On similarities between Pikachu and him, Reynolds said, "Detective Pikachu's got some sass. He has got some serious attitude. He's kind of a larger than life character and he has to be because he looks like a little yellow cotton ball. If someone flash fried me and injected me into this yellow guy, that's basically who he is. So I try to bring as much personality out through the characters as I possibly can."

For Reynolds, reading the script of the movie was a huge education about the Pokemon world. "I found myself reacting to each character and immediately Googling them to see what they look like. You're going to see an absolute tonne and variety of Pokemon in this movie. There's a lot of little Easter eggs planted in there as well. Fans that know and love it are really going to be into it. And those who are the uninitiated (ones) are also going to find it pretty amazing."

Pokemon Detective Pikachu will release in India on May 10. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram