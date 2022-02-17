Ryan Reynolds Insists Deadpool Is Not In Doctor Strange 2; Marvel Fans Tease Him As 'New Andrew Garfield'

Since the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped at the Super Bowl, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been speculating several Marvel characters are likely to appear in the movie. One of the most popular theories doing the rounds on social media is that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is likely to appear in Doctor Strange 2. Several fans are convinced that the character has made a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer.

However, Ryan insisted that he is not a part of Benedict Cumberbatch-led MCU movie. Speaking with Variety, Ryan said, “I’m really not in the movie." He added, “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie." However, the internet refuses to believe it. Many fans think he is pulling off an Andrew Garfield. Fans remembered Andrew denying being a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home and believed that Ryan was walking the same path.

“Ryan Reynolds is the new Andrew Garfield," a fan said. “Ryan Reynolds officially entered his Andrew Garfield era," joked another. “Ryan Reynolds saying he’s not in the movie is legit Andrew Garfield 2.0," a third fan said. “Ryan Reynolds doing an Andrew Garfield and denying he’s in the movie makes me believe he’s in the movie even more," a fourth fan said. “Ryan Reynolds frantically texting Andrew Garfield for tips," said another.

ryan reynolds saying he's not in mom gives me war flashback to when andrew garfield lying for months that he wasn't in nwh — 모아깅들 (@nadyaaskarina) February 17, 2022

anyways ,, ryan reynolds pulling an andrew garfield hmmmmm— mae (@ioufiles) February 17, 2022

right now andrew garfield is teaching ryan reynolds how to lie in interviews— ★ (@buckysoIdat) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, fans believe that Tom Cruise is also speculated to appear in the movie. Marvel and Tom are yet to confirm the news.

