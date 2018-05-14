English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ryan Reynolds is 'Daniel Day-Lewis of Comedians', Says Josh Brolin
The 50-year-old actor, who plays anti-hero Cable in the sequel to 2016 smash hit, recently appeared at the Graham Norton Show along with Reynolds, who has reprised his role of Merc With a Mouth in the David Lietch-directed film.
Deadpool 2: This image released by 20th Century Fox shows a scene from "Deadpool 2," premiering on May 18. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Josh Brolin says the dedication of his Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds to his craft makes him the "Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians".
The 50-year-old actor, who plays anti-hero Cable in the sequel to 2016 smash hit, recently appeared at the "Graham Norton Show" along with Reynolds, who has reprised his role of Merc With a Mouth in the David Lietch-directed film.
The two actors discussed the Deadpool costume on the show and the physical demands of the characters.
"There's something about him (Reynolds) that oozes that he's worked out even though he has a suit on and all that. When I went and did 'Avengers', I saw those guys put on suits and I saw underneath. I was like, 'You're not working out at all.' I won't say who it is. And then they put on their suits and they looked fantastic."
"His suit doesn't really have any bumps and stuff that's not there, so I know that he's back in his thing. Cause he's kind of like the Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians," Brolin said.
The film, which also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy, will release on May 18 worldwide.
